Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Genpact worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

