Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Gentherm posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 330%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

