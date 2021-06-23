GeoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,435.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $793,655.36 and $1,435.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00376742 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,315.68 or 1.00041397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00058206 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

