GeoDB Price Hits $0.21 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, GeoDB has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $5.78 million and $45,219.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00597218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00077921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039572 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,695,670 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

