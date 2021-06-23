Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,996 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Lennox International worth $140,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lennox International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $501,914.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,746.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $327.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.28. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

