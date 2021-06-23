Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,133 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Lamar Advertising worth $129,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LAMR opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

