Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 92,625 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Natera worth $134,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.15. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

