Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $128,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 626,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,551,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 167,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on COG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

