Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of The Boston Beer worth $132,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM opened at $1,004.24 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.17 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,113.82.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,318,084 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.