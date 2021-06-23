Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Owens Corning worth $124,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

