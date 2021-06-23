Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $142,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,118,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

FRT stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

