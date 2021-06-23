Geode Capital Management LLC Has $133.07 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Americold Realty Trust worth $133,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 293,500 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -758.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

