Geode Capital Management LLC Has $138.61 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Five Below worth $138,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 516,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,515,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.95 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

