Geode Capital Management LLC Has $140.28 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Masimo worth $140,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $238.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.98. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.