Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Discovery worth $131,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2,171.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

