Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,946 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Kohl’s worth $117,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 317,855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kohl’s by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

