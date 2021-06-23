Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Franklin Resources worth $139,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

