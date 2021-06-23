Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,991 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Gentex worth $133,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

