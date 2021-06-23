Geoffrey Peter Robillard Sells 117,746 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

Geoffrey Peter Robillard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24.

On Monday, April 12th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22.

DOL stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.86. The company had a trading volume of 525,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,528. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.45 and a 1 year high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.09.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5599997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

