Giant (GIC) Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $28,375.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Giant has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

