Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

GBNXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

