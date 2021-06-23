Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

