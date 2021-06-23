Gitcoin (GTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $77.56 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $77.56 million and $18.51 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $5.46 or 0.00016416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00610338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039468 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

