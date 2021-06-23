Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.81% of Gladstone Commercial worth $55,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.