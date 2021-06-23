GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/21/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Libertas Partners. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

GSK traded up GBX 16.80 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,411.60 ($18.44). 12,385,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,359.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £71.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

