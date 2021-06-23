Global Cord Blood (CO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CO stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $635.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.