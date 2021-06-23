Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.71. 5,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.