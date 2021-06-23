Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 1,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77.

