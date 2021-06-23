GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.