GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Achieves Market Cap of $442,517.29

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $442,517.29 and approximately $117.68 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00388416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011357 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

