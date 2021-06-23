Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Purchases 225,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,542,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,970,587.40.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

Shares of Gold Springs Resource stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$33.68 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.17.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

