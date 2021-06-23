Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Purchases 225,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,542,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,970,587.40.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.
  • On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

Shares of Gold Springs Resource stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$33.68 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.17.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

