Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,641,360 shares traded.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.96.
The stock has a market cap of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.