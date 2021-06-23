Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,641,360 shares traded.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

The stock has a market cap of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

