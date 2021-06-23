Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOGL. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 34,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.76. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

