Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 8,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32.

About Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

