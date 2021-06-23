Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 405,283 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $408,693,000. Gimbel Daniel Scott raised its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $63,657,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

