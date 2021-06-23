Golff Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Golff has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Golff coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00605344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Golff Profile

GOF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

