Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $77,000.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,990.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,343. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.