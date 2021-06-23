Goose Finance (EGG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,782.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $2.56 million and $15,782.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

