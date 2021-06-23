Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells $170,936.96 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 225,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 260.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

