Gossip Coin Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $10,823.50 and approximately $14.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 56.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.