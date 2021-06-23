Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 2,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 139,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of $957.79 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $17,287,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

