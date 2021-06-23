Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Quiet Period Set To End on June 30th

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:GFORU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 30th. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFORU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday.

