Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 295.40 ($3.86), with a volume of 243,328 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

