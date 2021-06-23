Grant Pickering Sells 1,063 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $23,439.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,818,039.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 156,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

