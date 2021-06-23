Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 12,253 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Flushing Financial worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

