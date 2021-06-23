Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

