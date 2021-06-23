Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

