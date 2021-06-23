Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

