Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.72.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

