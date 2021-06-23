Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 50,400 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $37.84.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

